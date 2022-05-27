NEW Episode: The 1600 Sessions Podcast

"James Hoban: The Charleston Years"
WASHINGTON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast today, "James Hoban: The Charleston Years," which ponders hints and clues of the formative years of the ambitious young Irishman, who designed and built the White House.
In this episode, President of the White House Historical Association Stewart McLaurin and historic preservationist and White House Historical Association Next-Gen Leader Shea McEnerney explore the Southern seaport city of Charleston, South Carolina to uncover the influences and legacy of James Hoban.
Watch the full video of this podcast episode here.
"The study of James Hoban is a really beautiful marriage between architectural history and historic preservation," says McEnerney. "He was bringing with him a stylistic influence of the mechanics of architecture...on the other hand, he knew how to draft. At that time, that really was a nuance of ideas coming together in architectural education."
"This story of James Hoban, what he brought with him in his experience in Ireland, he refined and grew here in Charleston. And then he took with him to the federal city," says McLaurin. "It became his life's work."
The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher.
To hear the full episode, visit The1600sessions.org.
Learn more about the Association's Next-Gen Leaders here.
In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.
First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.
