GOVERNMENT OF CANADA SUPPORTS HOUSING FOR HABITAT FAMILIES IN YELLOWKNIFE AND DETTAH

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, including in Yellowknife and Dettah.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for Housing Northwest Territories, announced a total federal investment of $687,440 and a contribution of $100,000 from Housing Northwest Territories that supported the construction of two homes in Northwest Territories.

These two homes located in Yellowknife and Dettah, are now complete and occupied and have helped two families realize their dream of home ownership.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible by the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, no matter where they live in Canada. Our government is dedicated to helping those in need which is why we are pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity to make a real difference in the lives of families here in Yellowknife and Dettah. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government believes that every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home. Across the country, we are working with Habitat to build safe, appropriate, affordable housing necessary for healthy and sustainable communities. Here in Yellowknife and Dettah, the investment in these new homes will make a real difference in the lives of these two families, they will finally have a place they can proudly call their own." – Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Partnership with other orders of government and non-profit organizations is the most effective way to increase the affordable and accessible housing in the NWT. I am always pleased when, through partnership, we can support our residents to reach their housing goals. Congratulations to the two partner families on realizing your housing goals! – Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for Housing Northwest Territories

"Handing the keys to a new, deserving family is always the most inspiring part of what we do here at Habitat for Humanity Northwest Territories. We are so thankful for the support of the Government of Canada and our other supporters and continue to be amazed how our northern community came together to provide a new home for these two families to start a new chapter in their lives. These homes are the result of many willing hands working together and it truly is incredible what we can accomplish when we all work together." – Dave Hurley, President, Habitat for Humanity Northwest Territories

"Habitat for Humanity partners with families from coast to coast to coast, helping them access decent and affordable housing. Thanks to the support of CMHC, two more families in our northernmost communities will experience the social and economic benefits that come with affordable homeownership." – Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

Quick facts:

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health, or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health, or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, accelerating the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for Canadians who need them most.

in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, accelerating the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for Canadians who need them most. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

