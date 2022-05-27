ñol

Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

by PRNewswire
May 27, 2022 2:45 PM | 3 min read

FREDERICTON, NB, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") PLZ is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated March 24, 2022 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held virtually on May 26, 2022 (the "Meeting").   The detailed results of the votes are as follows:  

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Earl Brewer

41,797,257

97.86%

915,480

2.14%

Stephen Johnson

41,262,562

96.60%

1,450,175

3.40%

Jane Marshall

42,612,202

99.76%

100,535

0.24%

Doug McGregor

42,629,093

99.80%

83,644

0.20%

Lynda Savoie

42,583,324

99.70%

129,413

0.30%

Barbara Trenholm

41,752,554

97.75%

960,183

2.25%

Michael Zakuta

42,634,009

99.82%

78,728

0.18%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2022 includes interests in 255 properties totaling approximately 8.7 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesPress ReleasesReal Estate

