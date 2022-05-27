Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

FREDERICTON, NB, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") PLZ is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated March 24, 2022 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held virtually on May 26, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:
Candidate
Votes For
% For
Votes
% Withheld
Earl Brewer
41,797,257
97.86%
915,480
2.14%
Stephen Johnson
41,262,562
96.60%
1,450,175
3.40%
Jane Marshall
42,612,202
99.76%
100,535
0.24%
Doug McGregor
42,629,093
99.80%
83,644
0.20%
Lynda Savoie
42,583,324
99.70%
129,413
0.30%
Barbara Trenholm
41,752,554
97.75%
960,183
2.25%
Michael Zakuta
42,634,009
99.82%
78,728
0.18%
Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT PLAZA
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2022 includes interests in 255 properties totaling approximately 8.7 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.
