HELLAS' SOFTTOP SOCCER SYSTEM INSTALLED AT AT&T STADIUM FOR INTERNATIONAL PLAY

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Arlington selected Hellas Construction to install a new SoftTop® System soccer field at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Currently the Cowboys have a SoftTop Field Conversion System that allows the facility to switch between a variety of events to maximize venue revenues. The SoftTop System allows crews to:
- install and remove the synthetic turf within 12 hours
- increase schedule flexibility
- protect the turf during non-athletic events
Since 2009, the stadium has hosted the international soccer opening, quarterfinals, semi-final, and gold-cup CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football) matches. In fact the first match on this new turf system at AT&T Stadium will be held May 28, 2022 when the Mexican National Team squares off with Nigeria in a friendly exhibition.
Global energy and excitement will be focused on the upcoming matches in Qatar where 29 qualified teams including the United States and Mexico will participate in the World Cup. Hellas has been at the forefront of professional synthetic turf design and is the largest sports contractor in America specializing in manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces.
Third party performance testing of synthetic and natural grass fields revealed that the surfaces perform virtually identically with respect to shock absorption, energy return to athletes, rotational resistance to cleats, and a range of other metrics.
Hellas crews installed Matrix REAL® synthetic turf with RealFill® infill at AT&T Stadium. Matrix REAL features a predictable ball roll on the playing surface with a unique construction that encourages blade recovery. Athletes experience play that is closest to natural grass with reaction time and speed. The Matrix REAL system ensures maximum safety, durability, and player satisfaction that has been a proven winner internationally.
Hellas Construction takes a turn-key approach to athletic facilities. The firm manufactures its synthetic turf, track, and court surfacing materials at three Hellas factories in the United States.
AT&T Stadium, formerly Cowboys Stadium, is a retractable roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States. It serves as the home of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL, who play in the NFC East Division.
About Hellas Construction Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Controlling the supply chain and workforce means Hellas can complete any turf, track, or court project – start to finish - without delay. To learn more about Hellas visit www.hellasconstruction.com
