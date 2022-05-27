United States Transportation Markets Report 2022: Shared Mobility Services, Public Transit Electrification, Multimodal Connectivity, and Autonomous Mobility to Spur Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Transportation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of the United States transportation industry, identifying innovative developments, focus areas, growth drivers, and growth opportunities.

It offers an in-depth look into the transportation trends and initiatives of 20 states across seven segments: roadway, railway, public transit and shared mobility, electric vehicle, autonomous mobility, port, and aviation. These 20 states, including California, Florida, and New York, are front-runners advancing the US transportation sector.

The United States provides fertile ground for stakeholders in the transportation sector to develop, adapt, and implement futuristic transportation technologies. The country is the pioneer of ride-hailing services and has one of the most forward-looking regulatory landscapes for autonomous vehicle development, testing, and deployment. Many autonomous mobility pilot programs are underway in the country, while some solutions are already commercialized, such as Waymo's driverless ride-hailing service.



The country is also a hotbed for air taxis, with home-grown companies like Joby Aviation and Kitty Hawk paving the way for global air taxi development. Drones and robot deliveries have increased post-pandemic, with Nuro becoming the country's first company authorized to mass-produce driverless vehicles and commercialize autonomous deliveries.

Additionally, technology companies such as Masabi, Cubic, Transit, and Modeshift drive the adoption of contactless ticketing among public transit agencies, creating avenues for mobility-as-a-service solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Transportation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment - Overview

Leading State Initiatives for Transportation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Service Overview and Focus - Amalgamated Across States

Key Focus Areas - Snapshot of 20 US States

Arizona - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot California - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Colorado - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Florida - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Georgia - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Illinois - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Massachusetts - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Michigan - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Minnesota - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot New Jersey - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot New York - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot North Carolina - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Ohio - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Oklahoma - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Pennsylvania - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Tennessee - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Texas - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Virginia - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Washington - Transportation Snapshot

- Transportation Snapshot Wisconsin - Transportation Snapshot

3. Growth Environment - Deep Dive

Macroeconomic Overview

Macroeconomic Insights

State Transportation - Focus Areas

Transportation Landscape

State Transportation - Service Overview

State Transportation - Growth Opportunity Areas

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Shared Mobility Services to Reduce Private Car Usage

Growth Opportunity 2 - Public Transit Electrification to Promote Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3 - Multimodal Connectivity and Autonomous Mobility to Enhance Transportation Demand Management

5. Conclusion



Companies Mentioned

Cubic

Joby Aviation

Kitty Hawk

Masabi

Modeshift

Nuro

Transit

Waymo

