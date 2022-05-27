United States Transportation Markets Report 2022: Shared Mobility Services, Public Transit Electrification, Multimodal Connectivity, and Autonomous Mobility to Spur Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Transportation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an overview of the United States transportation industry, identifying innovative developments, focus areas, growth drivers, and growth opportunities.
It offers an in-depth look into the transportation trends and initiatives of 20 states across seven segments: roadway, railway, public transit and shared mobility, electric vehicle, autonomous mobility, port, and aviation. These 20 states, including California, Florida, and New York, are front-runners advancing the US transportation sector.
The United States provides fertile ground for stakeholders in the transportation sector to develop, adapt, and implement futuristic transportation technologies. The country is the pioneer of ride-hailing services and has one of the most forward-looking regulatory landscapes for autonomous vehicle development, testing, and deployment. Many autonomous mobility pilot programs are underway in the country, while some solutions are already commercialized, such as Waymo's driverless ride-hailing service.
The country is also a hotbed for air taxis, with home-grown companies like Joby Aviation and Kitty Hawk paving the way for global air taxi development. Drones and robot deliveries have increased post-pandemic, with Nuro becoming the country's first company authorized to mass-produce driverless vehicles and commercialize autonomous deliveries.
Additionally, technology companies such as Masabi, Cubic, Transit, and Modeshift drive the adoption of contactless ticketing among public transit agencies, creating avenues for mobility-as-a-service solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Transportation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment - Overview
- Leading State Initiatives for Transportation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Service Overview and Focus - Amalgamated Across States
- Key Focus Areas - Snapshot of 20 US States
- Arizona - Transportation Snapshot
- California - Transportation Snapshot
- Colorado - Transportation Snapshot
- Florida - Transportation Snapshot
- Georgia - Transportation Snapshot
- Illinois - Transportation Snapshot
- Massachusetts - Transportation Snapshot
- Michigan - Transportation Snapshot
- Minnesota - Transportation Snapshot
- New Jersey - Transportation Snapshot
- New York - Transportation Snapshot
- North Carolina - Transportation Snapshot
- Ohio - Transportation Snapshot
- Oklahoma - Transportation Snapshot
- Pennsylvania - Transportation Snapshot
- Tennessee - Transportation Snapshot
- Texas - Transportation Snapshot
- Virginia - Transportation Snapshot
- Washington - Transportation Snapshot
- Wisconsin - Transportation Snapshot
3. Growth Environment - Deep Dive
- Macroeconomic Overview
- Macroeconomic Insights
- State Transportation - Focus Areas
- Transportation Landscape
- State Transportation - Service Overview
- State Transportation - Growth Opportunity Areas
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Shared Mobility Services to Reduce Private Car Usage
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Public Transit Electrification to Promote Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Multimodal Connectivity and Autonomous Mobility to Enhance Transportation Demand Management
5. Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- Cubic
- Joby Aviation
- Kitty Hawk
- Masabi
- Modeshift
- Nuro
- Transit
- Waymo
