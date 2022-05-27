InVest USA Announces Support for Uvalde Officers In the Wake of the Deadly School Shooting

Michael Letts is leading a new fundraiser to help raise money for bulletproof vests for police officers in Uvalde following the tragic school shooting.

UVALDE, Texas, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An 18-year old gunman walked into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday, killing 19 students and two adults before being killed by law enforcement officers. Many are wondering how such a thing that could've happened, but Michael Letts isn't going to sit by quietly.

The founder and CEO of the InVest USA group, which specializes in providing police officers with bulletproof vests across a number of sponsorships and charitable programs, is working closely with Uvalde on a fundraising program to provide their officers with bulletproof vests, in an effort to provide additional safety to a community already shaken to its core.

"It's absolutely horrible what occurred in the elementary school this week, with lives that should not have been lost," said Letts. "The least we can do is work closely with this community to assure that extra protection is given where it's needed the most. We need our officers to keep these people – and their children – safe from the likes of criminals like these."

Those that are interested in donating to the program can visit the InVest USA website, and making sure they note "Uvalde Classical Academy" in their donation details. This will assure that the funds go directly to the Uvalde officers in their time of need.

"While we question what's going to happen in the higher-up offices in Washington, we'll continue to provide our support to officers and families here in Uvalde," Letts added. "While we've still got a lot of work to do to stop tragic events like this, this will at the very least provide a small amount of peace to a shaken community."

About Michael Letts:

Michael Letts is the Founder, President, and CEO of In-Vest USA, a national grassroots non-profit organization that is helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs. Those interested in learning more about Letts can visit his official website here.

