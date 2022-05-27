Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Distribution Market Analysis Report 2022: General Industrial Distributor/MRO Distributor to Acquire Industry and Product Specialist Distributors

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Distribution Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research assesses the global PPE distribution industry's consolidation activity from 2018 to 2021, including distributors' mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in all major industries (manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas, transport, utilities, and food and chemical processing).
The product segments analyzed are above-the-neck PPE; respiratory, hand, foot, and fall protection; protective clothing; and gas detection. The study concludes with a discussion of the top growth opportunities that industry players should consider when looking ahead.
Across the global PPE market, acquiring new customers by expanding geographically has been driving consolidation activities and addressing customers' preference for procuring all of their PPE from one supplier. This trend has propelled PPE manufacturers and distributors to pursue acquisitions, widen their portfolios, offer complementary training and technical services, and become one-stop shops. In addition, distributors are launching private label PPE product brands. These private labels will enable them to earn larger profits and offer a low-cost alternative to customers. As a result, PPE manufacturers may lose market share and face challenges due to low-cost products available from new competitors.
Another way to reach new customers is for distributors to adopt technology and digitize their businesses. For instance, by incorporating an eBusiness model, a customer can use digital information and communication technologies to reduce process costs, expedite procurement, and manage orders.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of the market's highly fragmented distribution system. Distributors with weak enterprise resource planning systems, inefficient digital channel implementation, and a lack of tech-savviness have suffered, which has provided the opportunity for larger distributors to acquire them and increase their reach.
Safety specialist distributors were among the popular target groups for acquisitions; North America and Western Europe emerged as the regions witnessing major distribution consolidations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- PPE Distributors and their Importance
- Research Scope
- Distribution Trends in the PPE Market
2. PPE Distribution Structure
- PPE Market Value Chain
- PPE Market Value Chain Analysis
- PPE Market Value Chain Integration
- Distributors' Role and Significance in the PPE Market
- Distributor Types in the PPE Market
- Distributor M&A Analysis in the PPE Market
- Challenges for PPE Distributors
- Is eCommerce a Threat to Distributors?
3. Overview of Consolidation in PPE Distribution
- Why Are Distributors Seeking M&As?
- How Will Consolidation in the Distribution Channel Impact the PPE Market?
- Growth Drivers for Distributor Consolidation in the PPE Market
- Growth Restraints for Distributor Consolidation in the PPE Market
- Key Takeaways - Distribution Consolidation Analysis in the PPE Market
- Distribution Consolidation Analysis by Region
- Distribution Consolidation Analysis by Region and Year
- PPE Distribution Consolidation Trend Analysis
- Can Buying Group Consolidations Set a Trend in PPE Distribution?
- How Can Consolidation Benefit Distributors?
- How Did the Pandemic Change PPE Distribution?
- Multichannel Versus Omnichannel Distribution
4. Notable Distributor Transactions
- Notable Distributor Transactions
5. Profiles of Notable Distributors: Bunzl
- Bunzl's Consolidations in the PPE Distribution Industry
- Bunzl's Consolidations in the PPE Market
- Bunzl's Consolidation Analysis
6. Profiles of Notable Distributors: Cerva Group
- Cerva Group's Consolidations in the PPE Market
- Cerva Group's Consolidation Analysis
7. Profiles of Notable Distributors: Rubix
- Rubix's Consolidations in the PPE Market
- Rubix's Consolidation Analysis
- Profiles of Notable Distributors: CWS
- CWS's Consolidations in the PPE Market
- CWS's Consolidation Analysis
8. Profiles of Notable Distributors: Groupe RG
- Groupe RG's Consolidations in the PPE Market
- Groupe RG's Consolidation Analysis
9. Profiles of Notable Distributors: Descours & Cabaud
- Descours & Cabaud's Consolidations in the PPE Market
- Descours & Cabaud's Consolidation Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Consolidation in Distribution in the PPE Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - General Industrial Distributor/MRO Distributor to Acquire Industry and Product Specialist Distributors
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Distributor Consolidations in Eastern & Central Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Distributors to Digitalize Business
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/juu01l
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
