The Prime Minister announces membership changes to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointments to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency:
Matthew Cassar becomes a member for a five-year term, effective May 26, 2022.
Dr. Foluke Laosebikan, Q.C., becomes a member for a five-year term, effective May 26, 2022.
The Prime Minister also announced the following changes:
Craig Forcese becomes Vice-Chair for the remainder of his current term ending in 2024, effective May 26, 2022.
John Davies is being reappointed as Executive Director, Secretariat of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency for three years, effective August 12, 2022.
With full and independent authority, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency works to ensure that Canada's national security agencies are complying with the law and that their actions are reasonable and necessary.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
