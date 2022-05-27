Global Shared Mobility Market Report 2022: Top Trends Impacting the Market's Recovery and Future-Focused Outlook

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall revenue from the shared mobility market expected to exceed $1.9 trillion by 2030
The study aims to outline the primary growth opportunities and call-to-action for shared mobility industry stakeholders from a short-to-medium-term perspective.
The study analyzes changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market's recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various market segments across the globe. It also includes pandemic-adjusted forecasts until 2030 for the various shared mobility market segments, offering insights into business segments' underlying growth prospects.
The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the way we travel. Though work commute and trips to public transport stations/stops are still 15% less than pre-pandemic levels, there is a significant shift in mobility demand. Trips to shopping malls, parks, and supermarkets have increased 10% or more when compared to the baseline levels; this, in turn, has led to an increase in the use of private cars and some shared mobility modes.
However, a number of cities are looking to levy additional road tax, especially for private cars (for instance, the UK is planning to increase the vehicle excise duty for ICE vehicles; the amount of tax on the car increases based on the emissions the vehicle produces).
As witnessed in 2021, the rise in taxes will drive the adoption of shared mobility. For instance, ShareNow reported increases in the rental duration of more than 23%, and bookings of long-term rentals are to increase by 41% or more, because people were on longer leisure trips.
Other companies such as Zeelo (DRT) reported an increase in demand that exceeded 600%, which can be attributed to the demand from the B2B segment. We will see companies shift to other flexible modes; company fleet cars are no longer attractive, and they are actively seeking to offer other options like mobility budgets and corporate MaaS solutions.
Research Highlights
- Strategic imperatives and growth environment
- Key industry challenges
- Top 16 predictions for shared mobility in 2022
- Deep dive into each shared mobility segment (traditional, P2P, and corporate carsharing, ride-hailing, ridesharing, DRT, bike-sharing, MaaS, autonomous shuttles, and Robotaxi)
- Deep dive into regions and growth opportunities and comparative analysis (APAC, RoW, NA, EU, and LATAM)
- Impact of macroeconomic factors on the industry performance
- Key trends across shared mobility segments and companies to watch
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Key Highlights
- Pandemic-related Challenges that the Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry Faces
- The 2020 Global Shared Mobility Market - Actual vs. Forecast
- Shared Mobility Funding Snapshot, 2020-2021
- Shared Mobility Market Overall Gross Market Value
- Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions and Recovery
2. Shared Mobility - Original vs. Post-pandemic Impact on Revenue
- Strategic Imperative
- Top Predictions for Shared and Autonomous Mobility, 2022
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Shared Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Research Scope
- Research Scope
- Segmentation
4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
- 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
- 2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction
5. Shared Mobility Trends
- Global Shared Mobility Market GMV by Sector
- Global Shared Mobility Revenue by Region
- Post-pandemic GMV Forecast by Segment
6. Shared Mobility Predictions
- Shared Mobility Trends, 2022
- Trend 1 - The New Mobility "Normal"
- Trend 2 - Impact of Remote Working on Mobility Patterns
- Trend 3 - The Rise of 15-minute Cities
- Trend 4 - The Future is Two Wheels
- Trend 5 - Curbs Turning Invaluable
- Trend 6 - Shared Mobility and the Big Winners in 2021
- Trend 7 - MaaS & the Public Sector Taking the Lead
- Trend 8 - The Reinvention of Corporate Mobility for the New Normal
- Trend 9 - The Influx of Investments
- Trend 10 - SPAC, the Sweet Spot
- Trend 11 - Fastracks, the Quest for Profitability
- Trend 12 - Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicles - Key to Sustainability
- Trend 13 - ML and AI to Dramatically Enhance Efficiencies
- Trend 14 - Autonomous Mobility, Partnerships, and Collaboration, The Winning Strategy
- Trend 15 - Autonomous MaaS to Disrupt OEM-owned Customer Relationships
- Trend 16 - Purpose-built Vehicles to Bring Costs Down by ~25%
7. Traditional Carsharing Outlook, 2022
- Traditional Carsharing - Snapshot
- Traditional Carsharing - Key Growth Opportunities, 2022-2025
- Traditional Carsharing - Companies to Watch
8. P2P Carsharing Outlook
- P2P Carsharing - Snapshot
- P2P Carsharing - Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025
- P2P Carsharing - Companies to Watch
9. Corporate Carsharing Outlook
- Corporate Carsharing - Snapshot
- Corporate Carsharing - Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025
- Corporate Carsharing - Companies to Watch
10. Ridehailing Outlook, 2022
- Ridehailing - Snapshot
- Ridehailing - Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025
- Ridehailing - Companies to Watch
11. Bikesharing Outlook
- Bikesharing - Snapshot
- Bikesharing - Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025
- Bikesharing - Companies to Watch
12. Ridesharing Outlook
- Ridesharing - Snapshot
- Ridesharing - Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025
- Ridesharing - Companies to Watch
13. DRT Outlook
- DRT - Snapshot
- DRT - Key Growth Opportunities, 2021-2025
- DRT - Companies to Watch
14. MaaS Outlook 2021
- Mobility-as-a-Service - Snapshot
- Mobility-as-a-Service - Key Growth Opportunities
- Mobility-as-a-Service - Companies to Watch
15. Autonomous Shared Mobility
- Autonomous Shared Mobility - Snapshot
- Autonomous Shared Mobility - Key Growth Opportunities
- Autonomous Shared Mobility - Companies to Watch
16. Regional Analysis for 2021 and Predictions for 2022
- 2022 Predictions, North America
- Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators,* North America
- 2021 Regional Analysis, North America
- 2022 Predictions, Europe
- Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators,* Europe
- 2021 Regional Analysis, Europe
- 2022 Predictions, APAC
- Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators,* China
- Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators,* India
- Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators,* Singapore
- 2021 Regional Analysis, APAC
- 2022 Predictions, LATAM
- Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators, LATAM
- 2021 Regional Analysis, LATAM
- 2022 Predictions, RoW
- Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators, RoW
- 2021 Regional Analysis, RoW
17. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Dynamic Mobility Models for Geographic Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Public Private Partnerships and Intelligent Technology for Long-term Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capabilities for Future Mobility
18. Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
