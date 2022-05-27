TOWNSQUARE TO PRESENT AT THE GABELLI FUNDS 14th ANNUAL ENTERTAINMENT & BROADCASTING SYMPOSIUM

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. TSQ ("Townsquare," or the "Company") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Claire Yenicay, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, will present at the Gabelli Funds 14th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The presentation will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at http://www.townsquaremedia.com and on the Gabelli Funds presentation portal at:
https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CEpkL_siTSGG0cqoHtI7tA.
About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 27,850 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 330 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 321 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.
Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay
(203) 900-5555
investors@townsquaremedia.com
