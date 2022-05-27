Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc. announces redemption of its outstanding senior notes and debentures

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc. (formerly known as Talisman Energy Inc.), a Canadian-based upstream oil and gas company (the "Company"), announced that it has issued notices of redemption to redeem, on June 28, 2022, all of its issued and outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2035 (CUSIP No. 87425E AH6 and ISIN No. US87425EAH62), 5.85% Senior Notes due 2037 (CUSIP No. 87425E AJ2 and ISIN No. US87425EAJ29), 6.25% Senior Notes due 2038 (CUSIP No. 87425E AK9 and ISIN No. US87425EAK91), 5.50% Senior Notes due 2042 (CUSIP No. 87425E AN3 and ISIN No. US87425EAN31), and 7.25% Debentures due 2027 (CUSIP No. 87425E AE3 and ISIN No. US87425EAE32).
About Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc.
Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc. is an upstream oil and gas company, incorporated in Canada and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Spanish integrated energy company Repsol, S.A.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains information that constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking information"). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of the Company's management at the time the information is presented. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, except as required by law.
SOURCE Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc.
