Federal and provincial governments invest in housing projects in Saint John

ST. JOHN, NB, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, including in Saint-John.
Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John - Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and the Honourable Bruce Fitch, New Brunswick Minister of Social Development, announced details of a $205,000 investment by both the federal and provincial governments that will help renovate 31 housing units for families and seniors in the area.
Funding has been allocated to non-profit organizations under the Canada-New Brunswick Bilateral Agreement on affordable housing:
- Saint John Non-Profit Housing received $154,944 to provide 21 affordable housing units for families.
- Sister Sheila Housing Corporation received $50,000 to provide 10 affordable housing units for seniors.
The Affordable Rental Housing Program provides financial assistance to private entrepreneurs, private non-profit corporations (includes off-reserve Indigenous population), and co-operatives for the construction, rehabilitation, and conversion of rental housing projects.
"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The projects announced today will have a positive impact on the lives of families in Saint John. This is just one way our National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
"These projects are yet another example of what can be achieved when we work together. Through this collaboration, our government is helping to ensure that the most vulnerable members of our community have safe and affordable housing that allows them to thrive." –Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John – Rothesay
"We are pleased to support non-profit organizations in providing housing options for New Brunswickers in need. These organizations are key partners in our collective effort to develop housing projects in our province."– The Honourable Bruce Fitch Minister of Social Development, Province of New Brunswick
- Signed in 2018, the federal-provincial bilateral agreement under the NHS is a cost-shared a $299.2 million investment to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support New Brunswick's priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability.
- Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.
- As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
- To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.
- Information on the Affordable Rental Housing program is available online. https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/services/services_renderer.8675.Affordable_Rental_Housing_Program.html
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
