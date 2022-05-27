Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, May 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. RFP RFP today held its virtual and in-person annual meeting of stockholders. A total of 60,514,091 common shares, or 78.8% of the outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of each proposal, including the election of the eight director nominees, by a substantial majority:
NOMINEE
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
NON-VOTES
# of shares
%
# of shares
%
# of shares
Randall C. Benson
55,551,033
98.4
932,490
1.7
17,881
4,012,687
Suzanne Blanchet
56,211,345
99.5
271,689
0.5
18,370
4,012,687
Duncan K. Davies
56,276,317
99.6
205,519
0.4
19,568
4,012,687
Jennifer C. Dolan
55,598,953
98.4
884,220
1.6
17,931
4,012,687
Remi G. Lalonde
56,193,165
99.5
287,972
0.5
20,267
4,012,687
Bradley P. Martin
55,976,561
99.1
505,262
0.9
19,581
4,012,687
Alain Rhéaume
52,741,675
93.4
3,739,284
6.6
20,445
4,012,687
Michael S. Rousseau
54,914,047
97.2
1,575,537
2.8
11,820
4,012,687
The other proposals on which stockholders voted favorably included:
- The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2022 fiscal year.
- An advisory vote to approve compensation of the company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement.
Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 60 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.
SOURCE Resolute Forest Products Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
