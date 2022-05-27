Canada and Alberta invest in Alberta's Legislature Grounds

EDMONTON, AB

,

May 27, 2022

/CNW/ - Investments in local infrastructure by the governments of

Canada

and

Alberta

will help stimulate the economy and address the needs of communities as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Prasad Panda, Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure, announced $10 million in federal-provincial funding for a provincial infrastructure project located in Edmonton.

The Alberta Legislature Grounds active transportation project announced today will help ensure continued use of the accessible walking paths and enjoyment of some existing water features. This project will replace concrete to keep the decking and walkways safe and available for public use and replace some components of the reflective pool and dome fountain ensuring Edmontonians, Albertans and visitors alike can safely enjoy the area for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing $8 million in this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Alberta is investing $2 million.

Quotes

"The Alberta Legislature Grounds are so much more than just the seat of government in Alberta's capital city. The grounds are a beautiful spot for Edmontonians and visitors alike to escape and reflect right in the heart of our city. With this investment, we are ensuring that Albertans and visitors will enjoy their active experience of the grounds for decades to come."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Legislature grounds, built in 1979, are in desperate need of repair. I'm thrilled that both the federal and provincial governments are working together to restore these recreational facilities enjoyed by thousands of Alberta families and visitors every year."

The Honourable Prasad Panda, Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure

Quick facts

To support Canadians and communities during the pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream was added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams were also adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams were also adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, nearly 110 infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in Alberta with a total federal contribution of more than $189.2 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $22 million .

with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivering over $33 million for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

