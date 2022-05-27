UAE Used Car Market Opportunities Report 2022: Refurbishment Service for Meeting Used Car Demand & Used Cars for Providing Mobility as a Service

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Used Car Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAE's used car market experienced unprecedented growth in 2021
On the one hand, the global shortage of microchips impacted new car supply, boosting the demand for used cars, on the other hand, the recovery of market sentiment in the UAE and EXPO 2020 Dubai (postponed to 2021) boosted the Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) in the country. As a result, the used car market in 2021 in the UAE was a seller's market, with a major challenge being sourcing used cars.
The increased demand has driven up the residual value. Popular models depreciated much lesser in 2021 compared to 2019. The average price per vehicle also went up by almost 10% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
Car owners in the UAE were incentivized to sell their vehicles at a good value. With market growth, the industry has also witnessed many innovations in customer experience and business models. In general, a few market pioneers have led the way by increasing service standards and aftersales assurance to improve customer confidence in used cars.
Most sellers have adopted digitalization in car listing. Meanwhile, franchised dealers and major independent dealers have immensely taken to online payment and financing. Other value-added services, such as standard inspection and warranty service, have saved customers time for due diligence. In general, the process and time spent on purchasing a used car in the UAE have shortened, and the ease of making a purchase has improved.
In the post-pandemic era, the UAE's used market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2025. More than 1 million used cars are expected to be sold by 2025, driven by the competitive growth of franchised dealers Certified Pre-owned (CPO), and organized independent dealers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The Strategic Imperative
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the UAE Used Car Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Average Price Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Channel
- Volume Forecast
- Volume Forecast by Channel
- Percent of Sales Volume by Channel
- Percent of Sales Volume by Vehicle Type
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Channel
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
3. Revenue Share Analysis
- UAE Used Car Industry Overview
- Macroeconomic Indicators
- Macroeconomic Indicators - Demographic Highlights
- Used Car Market Dynamics
- Used Car eRetailing Trends
- Recent Fundraising and Engagements by Major Participants
- Used Car Value Proposition Analysis
- Percent of Sales Volume by Vehicle Age
- Factors Impacting Residual Value (RV) of Brands in the UAE
- Distribution Structure
- Distribution Structure Analysis
- Distribution Structure - Franchised Dealers
- Distribution Analysis - Franchised Dealers
- Benefits of Certified Pre-owned Cars for OEMs and Dealers
- Certified Pre-owned Program Profiles-Top 4 Volume OEMs
- Certified Pre-owned Program Profiles-Top 5 Premium OEMs
- Distribution Structure - Independent Dealers
- Distribution Structure Analysis - Independent Dealers
- Distribution Structure - C2C
4. Key Used Car Segment Analysis - Clusters Analysis
- Key Used Car Clusters - Al Quoz
- Key Used Car Clusters - Al Aweer
- Key Used Car Clusters - Souq Al Haraj
5. Key Used Car Segment Analysis - eRetailing in Used Cars
- The Online Used Car Landscape in UAE
- Franchised Dealer CPO Online Presence Analysis - Volume Brands
- Franchised Dealer CPO Online Presence Analysis - Premium Brands
- Non-franchised Dealer Online Used Car Platforms
- Case Study-Online Marketplace: YallaMotor
- Case Study-Online Independent Dealer: Cars24
6. Key Used Car Segment Analysis - Warranty Practice in Used Car
- The Used Car Warranty Practice in UAE
- The Landscape of Warranty Providers in the UAE
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Franchised Dealer CPO
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Independent Dealers
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Customer to Customer
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Used Car Export
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Online Transactional Business Model for a Seamless Customer Experience
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Refurbishment Service for Meeting Used Car Demand
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Franchised Dealer CPO Program for Providing High Quality Used Cars
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Used Cars for Providing Mobility as a Service
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9di83
