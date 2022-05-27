Free Dental Care for Military Veterans and Their Families on Saturday, June 11, with Appointments Still Available in New York

- Hundreds of Aspen Dental offices to open doors for annual Day of Service, honoring veterans
- Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment
CHICAGO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 11, participating Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 8th year, the Aspen Dental Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans and their families at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
Appointments are still available for veterans in New York, at the following Aspen Dental locations:
- Blasdell, New York (Hamburg)
- Cheektowaga, New York
- Commack, New York
- Dunkirk, New York
- Horseheads, New York
- Lakewood, New York
- Latham, New York
- Mohegan Lake, New York
- New Hartford, New York
- Olean, New York
- Oneonta, New York
- Rensselaer, New York (East Greenbush)
- Saratoga Springs, New York
- Tonawanda, New York
Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required. During the Day of Service, Aspen Dental dentists and teams focus on treating the most urgent dental needs to help get veterans out of pain, from fillings and extractions to hygiene and basic denture repairs.
Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they're 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.
Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com to learn more.
About Aspen Dental
Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About TAG – The Aspen Group
TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
SOURCE Aspen Dental
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.