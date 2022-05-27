GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO PROVIDE MORE HOUSING FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN FLEEING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Women and children fleeing domestic violence in communities across Canada will now have more places to turn to.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, announced $121.2 million to construct and repair shelters totaling over 430 units, providing shelter beds and transitional housing units to women and children fleeing domestic violence in the following municipalities:

New Hazelton, British Columbia

Calgary, Alberta

Cold Lake, Alberta

Whitecourt, Alberta

Regina, Saskatchewan

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Kawartha Lakes, Ontario

Stratford, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario

Montréal, Québec

Shawinigan , Québec

Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Québec

Miramichi, New Brunswick

Marystown, Newfoundland & Labrador

Iqaluit, Nunavut

This federal funding is being provided through the Women and Children Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative, and falls under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund. The funds announced today are part of the first window of a $250 million initiative announced to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

This initiative was developed and delivered with strong collaboration from Women's Shelter Canada, a network of 14 provincial and territorial shelter associations representing over 450 shelters across Canada.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. A place where a child is able to learn and grow in a stable environment. This is why our government is providing funding to build and operate 16 new shelters and transitional housing options across Canada. These will be places of sanctuary for women and their children escaping family violence. These shelters will provide an opportunity to rebuild lives and gain independence, and will include access to critical support services. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The pandemic has impacted us all, and for women and children facing violence, the impacts have been severe. To address this issue, our government is partnering with Women's Shelters of Canada through the Children Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative to increase access to safe and affordable housing across Canada. We all must continue speaking up against acts of gender-based violence, listen and learn from survivors, and think about we how we can build a more equal future for everyone." – The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Through our collaboration with partners and providers, our Government is helping women and children in Calgary and across Canada access safe and stable housing. These investments support sustainable communities where families can enjoy safe and healthy lives." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

Quick facts:

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHS's National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans and young adults.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

As part of Budget 2022, the Government of Canada is re-allocating $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF so that funds will be spent by 2025-26.

is re-allocating in funding under the NHCF so that funds will be spent by 2025-26. This will accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for the Canadians who need them most.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

