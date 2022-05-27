MD Financial Management Inc. appoints new investment sub-advisor

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced the appointment of Axiom Investors LLC as an investment sub-advisor for the MDPIM Emerging Markets Equity Pool. The change is effective May 27, 2022.

The change will not alter the fund's investment objectives or investment risk level.

Below is the revised sub-advisor structure:

Funds affected Revised investment sub-advisor structure MDPIM Emerging Markets Equity Pool Axiom Investors Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO)

For more information, please contact an MD Advisor* or call MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $59 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in its seven subsidiaries (the MD Group of Companies). It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

* MD Advisor refers to an MD Management Limited Financial Consultant or Investment Advisor (in Quebec) or an MD Private Investment Counsel Portfolio Manager.

