Spadea Lignana Announces The Promotion of Five Partners in the Firm

The franchise law group is thrilled to have these five talented individuals as part of team efforts to ensure success for businesses.

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spadea Lignana has brought on five new members to their team of franchise attorneys. The law firm, which has offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Melville, New York and focusing on emerging franchise brands, is thrilled to have the newly promoted partners. These individuals include Stephanie Grobler, Will Jameson, Matt Wizmur, Andrew Matson and Cameron McKinley.

"Our success and growth over the last decade is a direct result of the tremendous team that helps clients win in franchising year after year. We are sowing the seeds of the next generation of firm leaders. Each of these five individuals are exceptional, who have earned the respect and trust of their peers and clients and embody our culture of trust, transparency, problem solving and continuous improvement," said founding partner Tom Spadea.

They bring a myriad of backgrounds and experiences to their work at the firm, while all understanding what it takes to have a sustainable franchise system. These new partners will assist clients with regulatory and contract work and guide both franchisees and franchisors with smart, practical and effective legal advice through the various stages of their endeavor.

Stephanie Grobler, who has been with the firm since its inception, has worked with clients in all industries, helping them from business inception to business maturity. She mostly works with franchisors and enjoys meeting all the different executives at various companies. "There's nothing better than helping business owners achieve their goals; to build that generational wealth and create the lifestyle that fits them," Grobler said.

Will Jameson has extensive experience in litigation disputes and aiding franchises through challenges. "If helping people is not in your DNA, you can't be an effective franchise attorney. I have a focused desire to overcome challenge and disagreement to get that just and best result the client is looking for," said Jameson, who has been with Spadea Lignana since 2015. He spent almost two decades as the legal counsel for big-name brands like AAMCO.

Matt Wizmur has lightning-fast response time to clients and colleagues. He is reliable, passionate about business and law (he has an MBA in Business in addition to a law degree) and consistently serves his clients in a way that values both. "Much of what I do is actually grounded in business law, as my primary focus is assisting people with either their franchises or those looking to buy existing franchise locations. The best part of the process, working with clients, is how excited and happy they are when a deal we are working on closes, whether they are the seller who is looking to move to the next chapter of their life, or a buyer who is entering into a new venture," Wizmur said.

Andrew Matson, a former franchise owner, is able to help clients closely because he has been in their shoes. He has built a career devoted to small business owners and those with a budding entrepreneurial spirit like his own. Matson is a member of the National Cannabis Bar Association, which represents marijuana and CBD franchises. "We have a great team of people. There is a great mix of support and freedom," he said of the firm.

Cameron McKinley worked for the firm while in law school and joined following graduation. He has since utilized his skills, interests, and experience to work helping franchisors grow within the framework of the franchise regulatory environment. "I think the culture that we have is very different than most law firms. We have a truly collaborative and open environment, and everyone wants to work together toward the benefit of each of our clients as a whole," McKinley said.

