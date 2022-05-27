InHome Therapy Wraps Up Q1 With Impressive Nationwide Growth and Activity

The Home Therapy as a Service (HTaaS) provider saw a new acquisition, expanded into four new states and celebrated two executive leadership additions with Dan Haggerty, Chief Revenue Officer and Kristie Kamps, Chief Clinical Officer.

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InHome Therapy has wrapped up the first quarter of 2022 with 48 new therapists, two additions to its executive leadership team and four new markets entered, including Western Florida, California, Indiana and Ohio.

In March, the company announced the acquisition of Contract Therapy Services, Inc., a therapy company that provides contract physical, occupational and speech therapy, and registered dietitian services in Fort Myers and Naples, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, with a particular expertise in speech. Earlier that month, InHome Therapy also signed contracts with leading home health agency offices across Indiana, with the plan of treating patients in 57 of Indiana's 92 counties by year-end.

InHome Therapy also expanded its leadership team in the first quarter of 2022. The company hired Dan Haggerty as Chief Revenue Officer and promoted Kristie Kamps to Chief Clinical Officer. As CRO, Haggerty will lead the company's national new market expansion efforts by building on his 25-year business development-based career which has led him through several industries.

"I am excited to join such a massively growth-based company," said Haggerty. "My business development background will help us ensure our agency partners are as successful as possible in this changing landscape. We've spent the first quarter building out a business development department for our agency partners. They provide a very intimate service that ultimately allows seniors to age in place comfortably, and it feels great to take on a role to help make that happen."

Kamps brings over 20 years of clinical and business experience as a dedicated healthcare professional, where she served as Clinical Director of TNR Staffing, LLC, a company acquired by InHome Therapy in 2021.

"I knew I could leverage my experience working in several areas of clinical care and provide value to everyone involved in the home therapy as a service model, optimizing the outcomes of patients in the home," said Kamps. "I've also been an owner and operator and have been in management and consulting roles. I love our InHome leadership team — we are focused on not only the therapists, but the whole picture of doing right by patients, and I knew I could help achieve that mission."

Matt Murphy, CEO added, "In every area of the company, we now have a strong leader in place. Many of us have worked together in other capacities before and we've been able to build some terrific chemistry and position ourselves for a bright future."

To further build out its infrastructure, Murphy says InHome has also spent the beginning of the year developing new ERP (enterprise resource planning) technology to make its processes faster and more efficient, ultimately ensuring life is easier for the therapist. InHome Therapy is also rolling out a community platform in the form of a proprietary online resource, which will provide a consistent way for therapists to build community and connect.

Kicking off Q2, Haggerty says InHome Therapy has already completed another acquisition of the Austin-based home care agency Remedy, which will help the company expand its footprint to Austin, Dallas and Houston. InHome Therapy is also in the process of expanding in Ohio, with recent partnerships in Columbus, Newark and Athens.

Looking ahead, Murphy says InHome Therapy aims to leverage the team and infrastructure for continued growth in both new and existing markets. InHome Therapy has several acquisitions lined up and in the future, and will have a presence in markets including Philadelphia, Chicago, Orlando and South Florida, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Southern California, Indiana and Ohio.

About InHome Therapy

InHome Therapy leverages its unmatched systems, processes, and tools to unlock a new approach for delivering sustainable and measurable results to home therapy patient care, ensuring that patients, therapists, and agencies rise together. Today InHome Therapy employs over 300 therapists and has completed over 2 million patient visits in key locations across the country, utilizing powerful and easy-to-use tools and training that allow therapists to continuously deliver optimal care. For more information, visit http://www.inhometherapy.com

