InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Stop an IV Line from Beeping (ORC-150)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a RN, I constantly hear IV's beeping and I would have to stop what I'm doing and go in the patients' room to stop the beeping.", said an inventor from Palm Bay, Fla. "This usually occurs when the patient is using their arm such as holding a phone, eating, or when an arm is bent."
The patent-pending BEEP NO MORE doesn't require any adhesive that sticks to the skin, which could cause rashes due to someone having allergies to adhesive. Also, it can easily be removed and replaced using the same unit when having to adjust or replace the IV. The device ensures that the IV line is open so that the patient receives the full amount of fluids or medications. It could provide added comfort for patients while also providing a practical and convenient product for nurses and other healthcare providers. The inventor created a prototype.
The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORC-150, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
SOURCE InventHelp
