The Transformation Factory Secures Deal For $600k on ABC's Shark Tank

Founder Alexiou Gibson accepts offer from Mark Cuban and Kevin Hart to expand sea moss health supplement product
WELLINGTON, Fla., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appearing on the season 13 finale of ABC's Shark Tank, The Transformation Factory is the first brand to feature sea moss in Shark Tank history and is the only brand to receive a deal on the season finale. Initial offers from Kevin O'Leary and Barbara Corcoran were turned down in favor of a dual offer from Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban for $600,000.
Sea moss, also known as Irish Moss, is a species of red algae. The marine plant, whether raw, powdered, or blended into a gel, has been linked to numerous health benefits. Including better gut health, reducing the risk of heart disease, and supplementing nutrients and minerals.
The Transformation Factory is a black-owned and operated business founded by entrepreneur Alexiou Gibson. As a child, Gibson enjoyed cultural food while growing up in the Bahamas. His grandmother would make him the most delicious treats daily.
At age 21 Gibson weighed 500 pounds. "Like most teens, I believed that I was invincible," Gibson shares. "I thought I would be fine and had time to get healthy later. It wasn't until my doctor told me that I wouldn't live to see my 30th birthday that I really understood how serious I needed to be about living."
Gibson started college and was immersed in a positive environment where he excelled and pivoted into leadership. His mind shifted and thus began the journey of wanting to meet the best version of himself. He started eating healthier and exercising twice a day in 3-hour intervals and incorporated sea moss in his diet to transform his life for the healthier and better.
Over the past 10 years, Gibson has been recognized for his leadership, entrepreneurship, and community involvement and is the recipient of numerous awards, achievements, and recognitions.
No stranger to overcoming adversity, Gibson's perseverance and dedication to his passions led him to an internship with N.A.S.A and numerous awards, including the Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, Apple Innovation Award, Buick Engineering Award, Global Citizen Award, and Legacy Miami - Under 40 Award and Legacy South Florida Trailblazer of the Year 2022.
For more information on the brand's history, visit https://seamosstransformation.com. Explore the sea moss flavors and bundle options here.
SOURCE The Transformation Factory
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.