B'laster Holdings Acquires BBI Division from Blumenthal Holdings

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B'laster Holdings has announced its acquisition of substantially all assets of Blumenthal Brands Integrated, LLC. Based in Indian Trail, North Carolina – BBI holds GUNK, LIQUID WRENCH and TITESEAL.
"The acquisition of BBI strengthens our portfolio of dominant, aftermarket automotive brands," said President & CEO, Randy Pindor.
The BBI product lines include GUNK cleaners & degreasers, LIQUID WRENCH lubricants & penetrants, TITESEAL tire sealants & protective coating, along with product lines developed under private label. These products are currently available at key national retailers, including Advance Auto Parts, Auto Zone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes and more.
"This deal is sure to support our strategic evolution of B'laster Holdings," Pindor said. "We plan to continue focusing on innovation while making sure we get our consumers professional-level products that work where others fail. Additionally, the increased leverage and service capabilities from the addition of these new brands will continue to build on our foundation with all our customers."
B'laster will continue to operate out of its corporate headquarters in Valley View, OH. The company plans to add employees, new warehouse space, and manufacturing equipment to support this acquisition. "We are excited to welcome some new employees into our B'laster family both in our corporate office and across the country," added Pindor.
B'laster Holdings has a portfolio of strong brands that consumers rely on to get the job done. With a legacy going back to 1957 with the invention of their #1 selling penetrant, PB B'laster, the Company prides itself on serving its customers with flexibility, while being a fun, people-focused place to work. Its brands include B'laster, AC Avalanche and Casite.
Blumenthal Brands Integrated is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blumenthal Holdings based in Indian Trail, NC. Its primary business revolves around building innovative, market-leading brands for professional, industrial, and DIY applications by focusing on the end-users' needs first. BBI is best known for its brands GUNK, LIQUID WRENCH, and TITESEAL, which have been trusted in the market for decades.
SOURCE B'laster Corporation
