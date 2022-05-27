USD 45.98 billion growth in Refurbished Smartphone Market | Circular economy and sustainability to drive the market at 13.69% CAGR | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The refurbished smartphone market size is anticipated to increase by USD 45.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.69% during the projected period. The market is anticipated to witness positive growth during the forecast period due to the circular economy and sustainability. In addition, the growing number of online platforms dealing in refurbished smartphones is a refurbished smartphone market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. However, the easy availability of smartphones on e-commerce will be a major challenge for the refurbished smartphone market during the forecast period.

Refurbished Smartphone Market Vendor Landscape

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Back Market, Best Buy Co. Inc., CHINAREPHONE, eBay Inc., FoneGiant.com, Gadgetwood E-Services Pvt. Ltd., Manak Waste Management Pvt Ltd., NIPPON TELEPHONE INC., One97 Communications Ltd., Qarmatek Services Private Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., Reboxed Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Cellular, Verizon Communications Inc., Walmart Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Refurbished Smartphone Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

OS

Android: The Android OS segment accounted for the largest refurbished smartphone market share during the forecast period. The Android operating system (OS) is a commonly used mobile OS globally. Owing to the low cost and availability of a variety of features, the refurbished Android OS has been gaining popularity among consumers globally.

Geography

APAC: 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , India , and Indonesia are the key markets for refurbished smartphones in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and North American regions. The development of telecom infrastructure, growing price of smartphones, and lack of disruptive features in android smartphones will facilitate the refurbished smartphone market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. , , and are the key markets for refurbished smartphones in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and North American regions. The development of telecom infrastructure, growing price of smartphones, and lack of disruptive features in android smartphones will facilitate the refurbished smartphone market growth in APAC over the forecast period. North America

Europe

South America

Middle East And Africa

Refurbished Smartphone Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The refurbished smartphone market report covers the following areas:

Refurbished Smartphone Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist refurbished smartphone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the refurbished smartphone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the refurbished smartphone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the refurbished smartphone market, vendors

Refurbished Smartphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 45.98 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Back Market, Best Buy Co. Inc., CHINAREPHONE, eBay Inc., FoneGiant.com, Gadgetwood E-Services Pvt. Ltd., Manak Waste Management Pvt Ltd., NIPPON TELEPHONE INC., One97 Communications Ltd., Qarmatek Services Private Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., Reboxed Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Cellular, Verizon Communications Inc., Walmart Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

