SAC Health Receives IEHP's Mission INSPIRE AWARD

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAC Health, the nation's largest specialty-based and teaching Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), received Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) Mission INSPIRE Award this month at the health plan's second Annual Mission Conference. The award recognized SAC Health's ongoing support and service to residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
SAC Health's roots reach back as far as the 1960s, which have led to 35 specialties offered today at 10 locations, including a mobile unit that supports more than 144,000 patient visits each year. SAC Health is also one of IEHP's most prominent partners, providing care to more than 50,000 of the Inland Empire's most vulnerable residents and educating future physicians in the region.
In collaboration with SAC Health, new health care clinics were developed in brand new service areas, supporting thousands of residents in Blythe and Barstow. "You can't do this kind of work and truly impact the community and those that need the care without really strong partnerships. It takes a whole community to do that," said Dr. Jason Lohr, CEO of SAC Health. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude and humility to be honored with this award."
SAC Health is one of the first recipients of the IEHP Mission INSPIRE Award. The award honors providers, community organizations and partners for their commitment to the health plan's mission to "heal and inspire the human spirit."
"We are thrilled to honor SAC Health's dedication and determination to consistently do the right thing for our communities and Members," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer.
With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.
