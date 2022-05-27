EAG to Permanently Display Original Artwork by Felix Maull

EAG Advertising & Marketing (EAG) is permanently displaying original artwork by local artist, Felix Maull at its agency located in the heart of the Crossroads Art District. Maull debuted the one-of-a-kind painting at the 2022 Chancellor's Luncheon, a Metropolitan Community College Foundation benefit held each winter in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EAG Advertising & Marketing (EAG) is permanently displaying original artwork by local artist, Felix Maull at its agency located in the heart of the Crossroads Art District. Maull debuted the one-of-a-kind painting at the 2022 Chancellor's Luncheon, a Metropolitan Community College Foundation benefit held each winter in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy.

"True peace is not merely the absence of tension. It is the presence of justice."

Martin Luther King, Jr.

As an event artist for The Chancellor's Luncheon, Maull was tasked with representing Dr. King's quote in one image. "My process involved brainstorming the best way to do this without saying something I wasn't trying to say. It came down to having conversations about uncomfortable things," explains Maull. "Another conversation worth having is about all the police shootings. In the painting, I documented names of those we've lost from January 1st to the time of the benefit event."

Maull's artwork is on a custom wood panel, on which he used acrylics, spray paint and paint pens. His color scheme is that of the rainbow. Maull says, "The rainbow highlights the message of diversity and inspires hope with bright colors. I hope when people see this it eases the tension of thinking about the conversation. What I want is to be able to have the conversation."

"I read that Felix's goal with his art is understanding life and its various forms. He believes the passion to create is inspired and fostered by the people you have conversations with. As a small business in Kansas City, it's important to our team and mission to support important causes and facilitate discussions any way we can to strengthen our community, from the causes we support to the artwork we display," says Michele Markham, EAG President and CEO.

On Thursday, May 5th, 2022, Maull visited EAG to hand sign his artwork displayed for everyone who visits EAG to view and inspire conversation.

About Felix Maull, Artist and Filmmaker

Maull served as full-time visual arts coordinator for a public/private collaborative venture that strives to empower the lives of underserved urban youth through developing artistic, health and educational skills. He worked his way up to that position from a computer technician and apprentice responsible for teaching young people traditional fine art and digital art fundamentals.

Maull is also a practicing freelance artist and assistant curator at the Vine Street Studio, organizing art shows featuring other local artists of color who need exposure and resources. Maull is one of 11 artists chosen to work on a mural commemorating the historic Brown v. Board of Education case at the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka.

Read more about Felix Maull and view his other work.

About EAG Advertising & Marketing

From its headquarters in the Crossroads Art District in Kansas City, Mo., EAG has served more than 500 clients, helping them expand their marketing capacity by becoming their full-service outsourced marketing department. In-house seasoned marketing professionals conduct services in all disciplines, including brand development, consulting, media placement, creative design, content development, channel management, website design and search engine optimization.

EAG is a winner of numerous small business and creative advertising awards, including Kansas City's Best Places to Work, Fountain Awards, Philanthropic (Philly) Awards, Kansas City's Fastest Growing Companies and 2019 Agency of the Year and KCDMA AMBIT Awards.

Media Contact

Crystal Poovey, EAG Advertising and Marketing, 816-842-0100, cpoovey@smallbusinessmiracles.com

SOURCE EAG Advertising and Marketing