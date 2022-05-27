Canada and PEI invest in an improved air ventilation system for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Investments in key infrastructure build strong and healthy communities across Canada. From roads and buildings – to clean energy projects and air ventilation systems – reliable infrastructure provides communities with opportunities to grow and develop today so that they are better prepared to overcome the challenges of tomorrow.

Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and Terry Campbell, Administrator for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, announced funding for upgrades to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's air ventilation system.

Funding will support the replacement of the Hospital's Air Handling Unit #5 system, which feeds the supply, return and exhaust air in the physical rehabilitation unit. The project will also provide several rooms with new exhaust fans with improved controls and valving for better air volume control and energy efficiency.

These upgrades will help to improve the quality of patient care by providing hospital staff, patients and loved ones of patients with better air ventilation and filtration for a healthier and safer environment.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $524,000 in this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while Health PEI is investing over $130,000.

Quotes

"The Queen Elizabeth Hospital provides top notch healthcare and the compassionate staff work around the clock ensure a patient's stay is safe and comfortable. The investment we are making with will help improve the wellness of staff, patients and their loved ones for years to come."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Infrastructure is about more than just bricks and mortar, it is about the people we serve and the communities that benefit. These upgrades to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, our province's main referral hospital, will improve quality of patient care and ensure patients and hospital staff have clean, safe air."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Maintaining our facilities and ensuring they provide the best possible environment for care is very important. The new air handling unit will help ensure the air quality at the QEH is excellent and patients, staff and visitors are safe and healthy."

Terry Campbell, QEH Administrator

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $50.7 million towards 31 COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 31 COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $45 billion in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $1.9 billion for COVID-19 response infrastructure projects.

in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for COVID-19 response infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

