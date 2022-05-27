AIFS and CIEE Create $100K Fund for Professional Development of International Educators

STAMFORD, Conn. and SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading global education organizations, the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) and the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE), have partnered to underwrite a development program for professionals to attend national conferences in the field of international education.
Through the Ping -Taylor Professional Fellows Grant, AIFS and CIEE will donate $100,000 over the next three years, allowing higher education administrators and faculty to attend annual conferences led by NAFSA: Association for International Educators, Forum on Education Abroad, and Diversity Abroad.
These conferences offer essential educational sessions and government updates, as well peer-to-peer networking opportunities. They are vital to international educators and advisors and will now be available to participants who would otherwise be unable to attend these sessions due to recent budget cuts and staffing shortages
"Our field has been decimated by COVID," says William L. Gertz, Chairman of AIFS. "University positions have been cut as well as professional development opportunities."
"Now is the time to double our investment in training the next generation of exceptional leaders in international education programs, especially those young professionals who will serve as role models for America's future
leaders," added James P. Pellow, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE.
The program is named to honor the internationalist and founder of AIFS, Sir Cyril Taylor, and the iconic American educator and former chair of CIEE, Dr. Charles Ping. Dr. Ping and Sir Cyril devoted their professional careers to international education and exchange, with a special focus on mentoring and developing exceptional young leaders to expand the field and its positive impact on global education and world peace.
"This will be an important step for international education and study abroad during this very critical time," adds Gertz. "These grants will enable professionals to keep up-to-date on latest developments in the field so they can confidently advise students who plan to work, intern or study abroad "
This offering is open to all U.S. based education abroad professionals with special emphasis on individuals from diverse backgrounds and individuals who are employed at MSIs, HSIs, and HBCUs.
For program details please contact:
Stacy Benjamin, Director of Professional Development, CIEE
Kelly Holland, Vice President, Institutional Partnerships, AIFS Abroad
kholland@aifs.com
Media Contact:
Mike Liberty
(203) 399-5187
mliberty@aifs.com
sbenjamin@ciee.org
AIFS and CIEE are two of the most experienced and respected organizations in cultural exchange and international education. Each has forged its own unique path helping millions of students gain a rich global perspective on life and culture. Collaborating on this venture together reveals the deep dedication both organizations have to their mission of global understanding and world peace.
AIFS Abroad • 1 High Ridge Park • Stamford, CT 06905 • (800) 727-2437 • aifsabroad.com
CIEE • 600 Southborough Drive, Suite 104 • South Portland, ME 04106 • (207) 553-4000 • ciee.org
SOURCE American Institute For Foreign Study
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.