Healthcare Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 33.64 Bn at a CAGR of 6.39%| Pharmaceutical Products is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Logistics Market size is expected to grow by USD 33.64 billion with a YOY growth of 6.11% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the healthcare logistics market growth is the growing global pharmaceutical sales. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.

This market research report extensively covers Healthcare Logistics Market segmentations by the following:

Product- Pharmaceutical products and medical devices

Pharmaceutical products will gain a large proportion of the healthcare logistics market. Branded medications, generic drugs, and vaccines are all examples of pharmaceutical products. The demand for pharmaceutical logistics is likely to rise as the number of new medicine approvals rises. As a result, logistics companies can easily adapt or set up their existing logistics or warehousing units for new items in response to pharmaceutical manufacturers' needs.

Geography - APAC, North America , Europe , South America , APAC, North America , Europe , and South America

APAC will account for 43 percent of market growth. In APAC, China is the most important market for healthcare logistics. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. The expected increase in healthcare spending may present numerous chances for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare logistics suppliers, enhancing healthcare logistics demand in APAC throughout the forecast period.

Healthcare Logistics Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Global pharmaceutical sales are one of the primary drivers driving the healthcare logistics market forward. Prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter drugs make up the worldwide pharmaceutical market, which is predicted to rise significantly over the forecast period. The market is being driven by the expanding elderly population as well as new product launches by pharmaceutical companies.

Market Trend

An increasing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics are also propelling the healthcare logistics industry forward. In nations like Brazil, China, India, and South Africa, the cold chain market is still in its early stages. As a result, international regulatory agencies and governments from many nations have created several legislations focusing on food and medicine safety in order to support cold chains.

Market Challenge

One of the major issues impeding the growth of the healthcare logistics industry is the increased complications caused by time-bound deliveries and supply chain customization. Customers desire shorter lead times, while logistics organizations strive to maintain operational costs as low as possible. Selecting or constructing the correct supply chain model is a significant and critical job. Topography, technological advancements, and region/country-specific legislation and policies all influence logistics difficulties. This makes developing an effective supply chain model difficult for logistics service providers.

Healthcare Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 33.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Continental Cargo OU, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Healthcare Logistics Market Segmentation

Product

Pharmaceutical Products



Medical Devices

Service

Transportation



Warehousing

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Healthcare Logistics Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Air Canada

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

CEVA Logistics AG

Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Continental Cargo OU

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

Product Insights and News

Air Canada - The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Air Freight and Logistics Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Pharmaceutical products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Medical devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Service

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Service

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 48: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Air Canada

Exhibit 51: Air Canada - Overview



Exhibit 52: Air Canada - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Air Canada - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Air Canada - Segment focus

11.4 AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Exhibit 55: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: AmerisourceBergen Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 58: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 60: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview



Exhibit 61: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments



Exhibit 62: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

11.6 Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Exhibit 64: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 65: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Continental Cargo OU

Exhibit 67: Continental Cargo OU - Overview



Exhibit 68: Continental Cargo OU - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Continental Cargo OU - Key offerings

11.8 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 70: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview



Exhibit 71: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Deutsche Post DHL Group – Key news



Exhibit 73: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

11.9 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 75: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: FedEx Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 78: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Exhibit 80: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 81: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Kuehne + Nagel International AG – Key news



Exhibit 83: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Segment focus

11.11 Schenker AG

Exhibit 85: Schenker AG - Overview



Exhibit 86: Schenker AG - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Schenker AG – Key news



Exhibit 88: Schenker AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Schenker AG - Segment focus

11.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 90: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: United Parcel Service Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 93: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

