InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory to Aid in Hand Sanitation (OCM-1512)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "One of my clients would complain that her kids would have germs all over them when picking them up from school," said an inventor from Laguna Hills, Calif., so I invented PUMP-N-GO. "My design offers a convenient way to sanitize hands, as well as apply lotion and sunscreen while on the go in your vehicle."
The invention provides a convenient way to apply hand sanitizer, lotion and sunscreen from the inside of your vehicle. This could help avoid bacteria, germs, viruses, and smelly odors as well as aid in preventing transmission of the highly contagious COVID-19. The device also offers easy access to hand lotion and sunscreen which could especially be useful in the winter and summer months.
The concealed design could be adaptable for different vehicle types and could be producible in different sizes, colors and styles. A prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1512, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
SOURCE InventHelp
