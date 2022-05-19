Trina Storage and Power Electronics will jointly deploy over 1GWh of BESS projects by end of 2023

MUNICH, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Trina Storage, the vertically integrated BESS (battery energy storage system) solutions provider, has announced the signing of the Letter of Intention (LOI) with Power Electronics, the world storage leader and Tier-1 solar inverter manufacturer, during Intersolar Europe 2022.

Trina Storage and Power Electronics will jointly deploy over 1GWh of battery storage projects using Trina Storage's newly launched BESS Elementa by end of 2023.

Elementa, the flexible, safe, and high-performance BESS launched during Intersolar Europe 2022 is a modular and smart storage solution enabling up to 25% more cycles and cost savings. Trina Storage's turnkey solution will include Power Electronics' latest PCSK battery inverters for a highly effective BESS solution, which will be launched in the European market followed by the U.S. market in future.

"Integrating the powerful inverter with Trina Storage's high-performance BESS is a necessary next step in building an increasingly promising storage future where customers' requirements for higher system performance and lower risk BESS solution can be met. The collaboration will also expand opportunities for customers to have greater control of their assets and maximize the cost-effectiveness," says Terry Chen, Head of Overseas Energy Storage Business.

"The enthusiasm about our partnership with Trina Storage, from day one on the continuous collaboration between cross functional teams - from the definition of the technical solutions to successful execution on site," emphasizes Luigi Bariani, Business Development Manager, Power Electronics.

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trina Solar, is a global energy storage system provider dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Our mission is to lead the renewable energy transition through cost-effective storage. Building on 20+ years of solar experience, we deliver cost-effective and flexible solutions to utilities and developers around the world.

About Power Electronics

Power Electronics is the world's leading manufacturer of power conversion systems for energy storage and a leading manufacturer of solar inverters for photovoltaic plants in Europe, Oceania, Asia, and America. Its products are present in nearly 1,300 plants in 35 countries around the world. The company has 60GW of installed AC power, which has prevented the discharge of more than 70.5 million tons of CO2 into the environment.

