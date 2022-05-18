LFL Group (Leon's Furniture Limited) Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Leon's Furniture Limited ("LFL" or the "Company") LNF, today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular dated February 23, 2022, were elected as directors of Leon's Furniture Limited. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2022, in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out at the bottom of this press release.
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Mark J. Leon
52,777,254
92.38%
4,355,236
7.62%
Terrence T. Leon
52,776,954
92.38%
4,355,536
7.62%
Edward F. Leon
53,924,489
94.38%
3,208,011
5.62%
Joseph M. Leon
57,082,512
99.91%
49,978
0.09%
Alan Lenczner
53,813,315
94.19%
3,319,175
5.81%
Mary Ann Leon
54,996,077
96.26%
2,136,413
3.74%
Frank Gagliano
57,056,788
99.87%
75,702
0.13%
The Hon. Lisa Raitt
57,067,273
99.89%
65,217
0.11%
Final results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting held on May 12, 2022, will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Leon's Furniture Limited
Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 306 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca.
