ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

LFL Group (Leon's Furniture Limited) Announces Election of Directors

by PRNewswire
May 18, 2022 4:00 PM | 3 min read

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Leon's Furniture Limited ("LFL" or the "Company") LNF, today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular dated February 23, 2022, were elected as directors of Leon's Furniture Limited. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2022, in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out at the bottom of this press release.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Mark J. Leon

52,777,254

92.38%

4,355,236

7.62%

Terrence T. Leon

52,776,954

92.38%

4,355,536

7.62%

Edward F. Leon

53,924,489

94.38%

3,208,011

5.62%

Joseph M. Leon

57,082,512

99.91%

49,978

0.09%

Alan Lenczner

53,813,315

94.19%

3,319,175

5.81%

Mary Ann Leon

54,996,077

96.26%

2,136,413

3.74%

Frank Gagliano

57,056,788

99.87%

75,702

0.13%

The Hon. Lisa Raitt

57,067,273

99.89%

65,217

0.11%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting held on May 12, 2022, will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 306 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca.

SOURCE Leon's Furniture Limited

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c0373.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.