BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 15,000+ Plastic Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the plastic manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 15,000 plastic companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized plastic manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Plastic Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Single-use plastic products are on the rise, with nearly 40% of the world's supply manufactured or partly owned by the Chinese and South Arabian governments. One driver of demand for single-use plastics is the pandemic, as healthcare institutions, restaurants, and other businesses work to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19.
The rising awareness of the negatives of plastic products has led to strong regulations and laws against them. Plastic manufacturing in the first ten years of this century eclipsed the total produced in the entire last century. Due to these trends, many companies are gravitating towards eliminating plastic products.
Plastic Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private plastic manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Dow Chemical Company
- LyondellBasell
- ExxonMobil
- SABIC
- INEOS
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.
- Key Products: plastic products
- Stevanato Group
- Key Products: plastic caps
- Axiom Products
- Key Products: plastic caps
- Spectrum Plastics Group
- Key Products: plastic products
- Continental Structural Plastics Inc.
- Key Products: plastic products
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's plastic manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Plastic Categories:
- Plastic Bag and Pouch Manufacturers
- Plastic Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturers
- Plastic Bottle Manufacturers
- Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturers
- Unlaminated Plastics Film and Sheet Manufacturers
Specialized Plastic Categories:
- Inflatable Plastics Manufacturers
- Plastic Bottle Cap and Lid Manufacturers
- Plastic Bowls and Bowl Covers Manufacturers
- Plastic Glove Manufacturers
- Other Plastic Manufacturers
