BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 15,000+ Plastic Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the plastic manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 15,000 plastic companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized plastic manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Plastic Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Single-use plastic products are on the rise, with nearly 40% of the world's supply manufactured or partly owned by the Chinese and South Arabian governments. One driver of demand for single-use plastics is the pandemic, as healthcare institutions, restaurants, and other businesses work to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

The rising awareness of the negatives of plastic products has led to strong regulations and laws against them. Plastic manufacturing in the first ten years of this century eclipsed the total produced in the entire last century. Due to these trends, many companies are gravitating towards eliminating plastic products.

Plastic Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private plastic manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell

ExxonMobil

SABIC

INEOS

Specialized Manufacturers:

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Key Products: plastic products

Stevanato Group

Key Products: plastic caps

Axiom Products

Key Products: plastic caps

Spectrum Plastics Group

Key Products: plastic products

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

Key Products: plastic products

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's plastic manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Plastic Categories:

Plastic Bag and Pouch Manufacturers

Plastic Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturers

Plastic Bottle Manufacturers

Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturers

Unlaminated Plastics Film and Sheet Manufacturers

Specialized Plastic Categories:

Inflatable Plastics Manufacturers

Plastic Bottle Cap and Lid Manufacturers

Plastic Bowls and Bowl Covers Manufacturers

Plastic Glove Manufacturers

Other Plastic Manufacturers

