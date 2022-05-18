Cueto Law Group filed a lawsuit against Attilio Perna for Breach of Contract and Unjust Enrichment

Attilio Perna is being sued for alleged breach of contract and unjust enrichment.
MIAMI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cueto Law Group, an international business law firm based in Miami, Florida, represents the plaintiff in this case against defendant, Attilio Perna, in a lawsuit for monetary damages.
As reflected in the suit, Attilio Perna is being sued for alleged breach of contract and unjust enrichment. The complaint alleges that Mr. Perna engaged in wrongful acts in Miami-Dade County, Florida concerning a joint venture. According to the allegations, the parties entered into a Joint Venture Agreement for the purpose of operating a travel and tour agency, Tairs Worldwide USA. The complaint further alleges that Mr. Perna abandoned the joint venture and kept the funds Mr. Aguilera sent him. It is alleged that the Plaintiff invested more than $100,000 toward the Joint Venture and the Defendant abandoned the Joint Venture without returning the funds.
Overall, the complaint against Perna includes two counts. One count involves the breach of a Joint Venture agreement. Under this count, the Plaintiff alleges that Attilio breached the agreement by abandoning the joint venture and failing to repay the funds that Plaintiff sent him. The second count involves Unjust Enrichment, under which Plaintiff alleges that the Defendant accepted, voluntarily and with full knowledge, Plaintiff's investment and then abandoned the Joint Venture, for which he has been unjustly enriched. According to the complaint, it would be inequitable for Defendant to retain the benefit of the fund without compensating Plaintiff. Thus, Plaintiff demands judgment for damages against Defendant including interest, costs and attorney's fees and any other relief the court deems just and proper.
In response to the complaint, Mr. Perna filed an answer with numerous affirmative defenses. Currently, the parties are in the initial stages of discovery. The Miami-Dade Circuit Court Case No. is 21-26619 CA 01.
Media Contact
Santiago Cueto, Cueto Law Group, P.L., 1 305-777-0377, cuetolawgroup@gmail.com
SOURCE Cueto Law Group, P.L.
