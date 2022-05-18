BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 3,000+ Rubber Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the rubber manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 3,000 rubber manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized rubber manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.

View all rubber manufacturing company profiles. Try for Free!

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Rubber Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Companies continue to focus on fuel-efficient tires to reduce their carbon footprint. Product marketing now involves messaging around these tires as they are a new and unique value proposition in the market and a positive message from brands. Fuel-efficient tires are better for the environment and are more effective because they have low rolling resistance that requires less energy than standard tires.

COVID-19 has had a far-reaching impact across many industries, including the rubber products industry. The pandemic has led to a supply disruption of raw materials, as well as low demand from the automotive sector as people travel and commute less.

Rubber Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private rubber manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Continental AG

Bridgestone Corp

Michelin SCA

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Yokohama Rubber Company

Specialized Manufacturers:

MRF Limited

o Key Products: rubber door mats

Rubfila International Ltd

o Key Products: rubber spatulas

Arteca Jilava Sa

o Key Products: rubber sheets

Supreme Industries Ltd.

o Key Products: rubber gymnasium mats

Balkrishna Industries Limited

o Key Products: rubber stoppers

View 50+ insights for all rubber manufacturing companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's rubber manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Rubber Categories:

Tire Manufacturers and Tire Retreading Companies

Rubber Hose Manufacturers

Top Specialized Rubber Categories:

Rubber Band Manufacturers

Rubber Balloon Manufacturers

Latex Foam Rubber Manufacturers

Rubber Hair Care Products Manufacturers

Other Rubber Manufacturers

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-3-000-rubber-manufacturing-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301547203.html

SOURCE BizVibe