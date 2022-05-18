Michigan Morel Hunting Happening Now...Caution Warranted

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Michiganders are hiking into the woods in the next few weeks to hunt morels.
The colder spring gave fungi hunters time prepare and hone their skills. With so many people getting involved, the Michigan Association of Chiropractors (MAC) has prepared a website to help newbie and experienced mushroom hunters to safely go on this adventure.
"We are encouraging Michiganders to get out and hunt for morels. It is a great way to get some exercise and find these amazing mushrooms," said Dr. Ron Wilcox with the MAC. "This is part of our Get Out and Get Healthy campaign to get Michiganders walking and enjoying the outdoors. But precaution needs to be taken because picking the wrong mushrooms can make you sick."
According to the University of Alaska, some false morels contain the toxin gytomitrin, which when ingested, produces monomethylhydrazine—the primary chemical in rocket fuel. Great for space travel, but bad for your kidneys. Symptoms include headache, diarrhea, lack of muscle coordination, fever, convulsions, coma, and death.
Because they are wild mushrooms, they are both elusive and expensive. They can't be "farmed" (like Portobello, Cremini, Button, etc.). Morels have a "meaty" texture and an earthy, nutty flavor and are prized by chefs and food fans everywhere. But with the right conditions, the month of May is prime morel mushroom foraging season.
Michigan Mushroom Hunting Guide: www.MyMacWellness.com/hike
-When is the best time to hunt morels? May is morel month in Michigan, but the actual fruiting period is from late April until mid-June, depending on the location and species. Morels are not just found in the north. Some of the best picking is in southern Michigan.
- Best places in Michigan to hunt morels: You can find morels just about anywhere. You can go trekking through the woods or check around your backyard if it has a lot of trees. The best place to find these mushrooms are in forested areas, shady areas, and recently burned areas.
Meet up groups:
- Michigan Mushroom Hunters: https://www.facebook.com/groups/276387525769863
- Shroom Hunters of Michigan: https://www.facebook.com/groups/704157643451311
- Morel Mushroom Hunters of Northern Michigan: https://www.facebook.com/groups/436067046490076
The Michigan Association of Chiropractors is your source for family doctors in Michigan. Chiropractic health care is the drug free choice of millions for reaching and maintaining health and wellness.
SOURCE Michigan Association of Chiropractors (MAC)
