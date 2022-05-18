Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

HAMPTON, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on its common stock to be paid on June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022. The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter's dividend and based on the stock's closing price of $25.17 on May 17, 2022, the dividend yield is approximately 2.1%.
ABOUT OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Old Point Financial Corporation OPOF is the parent company of Old Point National Bank and Old Point Wealth Management, which serve the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operate a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Old Point National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank which offers a wide range of financial services from checking, insurance, and mortgage products to comprehensive commercial lending and banking products and services. Old Point Wealth Management is the largest wealth management services provider headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering local asset management by experienced professionals. Additional information about the company is available at oldpoint.com.
Contact: Laura Wright, VP/Marketing Director, 757.728.1743
SOURCE Old Point Financial Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.