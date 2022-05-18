Mobile Story Station for Military Families Rolls Into Union Station

The Mobile Story Station drives wherever military families frequent, allowing service members to sit back, relax with a favorite book, and video record themselves reading to their families.

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Through Reading is excited to announce the roll out of its newest Mobile Story Station, in partnership with BAE Systems, on May 18 at Union Station in Washington, D.C. United Through Reading recently partnered with First Lady Jill Biden, as she launched the latest Story Station in Romania on May 6 as part of the White House's Joining Forces initiative.

The Mobile Story Station drives wherever military families frequent, allowing service members to sit back, relax with a favorite book, and video record themselves reading to their families. During training or deployment, these video storytime readings are treasured comforts for the ones holding down the fort at home. One of the hallmarks of United Through Reading is that distant-serving military members and their loved ones can stay connected through video-recorded bedtime stories so that children feel loved, setting them up for emotional, social, and educational success.

"We were founded on the simple notion of creating bonds and connections between families through reading," said Dr. Sally Ann Zoll, CEO, United Through Reading. "We started off with a camera and VHS tapes to sustain those bonds and connections, and now we have the Mobile Story Station, an entire portable reading and recording studio, to help."

About United Through Reading: United Through Reading keeps military families reading together, no matter the distance between them. Families stay connected through video recordings of storytime and books sent to military families to help ease the stress of separation, maintain positive emotional connections, and cultivate a love of reading and early childhood literacy. Service members and veterans can record a story for their family at more than 200 UTR recording locations worldwide, as well as on their mobile devices with our free and secure reading App. Since 1989, 2.7 million military members and their families have benefited from the program. UTR is recognized as a Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency Participant and is rated a 4-star Charity Navigator Rating. For more information, visit unitedthroughreading.org.

