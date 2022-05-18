Statewide CARE Service Announced to Support Mental and Emotional Well-Being of Ohio's Healthcare Workforce

Ohio State Medical Association announcing free, anonymous tool available to all Ohio healthcare workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A free, anonymous service is being made available to help healthcare workers throughout Ohio screen for mental and emotional health issues and, if needed, connect with licensed mental health professionals and resources. The Well-Being CARE Service is powered by the Ohio State Medical Association Foundation.
With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the Well-Being CARE Service aims to help healthcare professionals normalize the conversation about mental health, and feel empowered to take action in finding the mental and emotional supports they need.
"Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic plus other factors have stressed the healthcare system to the point where physician and healthcare worker burnout is quickly becoming an epidemic," said Brian Santin, MD, President of the Ohio State Medical Association. "The well-being of our healthcare workforce matters to all of us. That's why we're so excited to make this service available to all Ohio healthcare professionals."
The Well-Being CARE Service is designed to help clinicians receive as much support as they need, when they need it. By logging in to WellBeingCARE.org, healthcare professionals can:
- Take a brief assessment for mental and emotional health
- Receive recommendations for mental health services in their community
- Have the option to, if needed, privately connect with a licensed mental health professional
OSMA is partnering with organizations throughout the state that employ, represent or communicate with healthcare professionals to help spread the word about the importance of healthcare mental health and the Well-Being CARE Service. Throughout 2022, OSMA and partner organizations plan to host local events for healthcare workers to promote the availability of the service and have important conversations about healthcare provider well-being.
The Well-Being CARE service is free and confidential and available to all Ohio-licensed healthcare professionals, including students enrolled in healthcare training programs. The Ohio Physicians Health Program, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and The Physician Foundation assisted in the development and operation of the Service. Ohioans can learn more about this service at WellBeingCARE.org.
About OSMA
The Ohio State Medical Association (OSMA) is dedicated to empowering physicians, residents and medical students to advocate on behalf of their patients and profession.
OSMA is the largest and oldest statewide physician-led association in Ohio and is affiliated nationally with the American Medical Association and locally with county medical societies. Learn more at www.osma.org.
SOURCE Ohio State Medical Association
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
