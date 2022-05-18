Cooper Companies Inc. Announces the start of construction on a new, climate-controlled self-storage facility along West Route 66 in Flagstaff.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona based self-storage developer and operator, Cooper Companies, Inc. (CCI), has announced the start of construction in June 2022 of 1683 West Route 66 in Flagstaff, AZ.
Reg Cooper, president of CCI, announced, "We are excited to be complementing our existing storage business in Flagstaff by developing an additional state of the art, 104,672 sq. ft., three-story building. This marque location along the iconic Route 66 is growing rapidly as an important arterial connecting downtown Flagstaff to the rapidly growing Westside of Flagstaff.
"Our new facility will feature energy-efficient climate control units, covered loading zones, and advance access control and security amenities. The facility will also include energy efficient mechanical equipment, environmental-friendly storm water retention, industry leading insulation RValues, provisions for a solar system and even a complimentary dog wash station for our customers. Located conveniently along West Route 66 and near the Home Depot, the property will either be branded under the Armour Self Storage or Extra Space Storage name."
The Grand Opening for this location is set for early 2023. The General Contractor of the project is TLW Construction; architecture will be completed by RKAA Architects, and civil engineering by SWI Engineering in Flagstaff.
About Us:
Cooper Companies Inc. develops, owns, and operates self-storage, office and industrial properties in Arizona, Texas, and Wisconsin. Since 1978, Cooper Companies has been focused primarily on self-storage properties operating under the name of Armour Self Storage and Extra Space Storage.
SOURCE Cooper Companies, Inc.
