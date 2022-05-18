United Steam Fire Engine Company First Responders Fighting Fire with… Beer!

The "Swampers" to Carry out Unique Fundraising Effort

FREDERICK, Md., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After pandemic-fueled sluggish fundraising, the members of the United Steam Fire Engine Company #3 are back at it in a very unique way, thanks to the Smoketown Creekside brewery.

A significant portion of the department's annual income comes from fundraising efforts, including their annual crab feast. With live opportunities once again flourishing, it was the perfect time for a creative and different way to continue money-raising endeavors: partner with a local business for a first-ever, private-label beer.

The beer, "79 South Market," is so named for the address of Station 3 in downtown Frederick. The label features the Maryland flag and the storied bell tower of the 176-year-old station. Several members were involved in the beer selection, and even participated in the actual canning of the beverages.

Historically, United has held live fundraisers with great success. "Our members and community look forward to events like the Crab Feast every year," says Assistant Chief Rob Lamoureux, the fundraising committee chair. "This was an amazing opportunity to partner with an awesome company right in our backyard and make something truly unique with United's name on it."

With over 13,000 calls last year, the units from Companies 3, 31, and 33 are some of the busiest in the county. The 24/7/365 career and 100+ volunteer staff at United are familiar faces and proud members of the communities they serve.

"We just purchased a new rescue squad that cost over $1 million to help serve the downtown Frederick and surrounding area better" says Chief Marc McNeal. "Our emergency equipment has a shelf life, and costs several hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace, so we need all the support we can get. Fundraising efforts like this help support the many financial needs of the department."

"The fundraising committee is really excited to be back into full swing," says Lamoureux. "We are constantly trying to come up with unique ways to help our supporters help us, and have some fun. This partnership with was Smoketown was a no brainer."

The unveiling of 79 South Market will feature food, beer, cornhole, pipe and drums band, pull tabs, a 50/50 raffle and more. Doors open at noon on Saturday May 21s, at Smoketown Creekside, 400 Sagner Ave, Suite 100, Frederick MD. Admission is free.

Those unable to attend but wishing to support the department can so directly at https://usfe3.com/product/donate-to-united-fire-company/ or by adding "United Steam Fire Engine CO-3" on your Amazon Smile account.

About United Fire Company

United Steam Fire Engine Company #3 was established November 1845 and has maintained its proud tradition of answering the call for help ever since. Currently operating with over 150 volunteers and three (24/7) career shifts, we stand ever ready to respond to "all-hazards' ' including fires, medical emergencies, car accidents, airplane crashes, hazardous materials releases and rescues.

The United Fire Company of today is a proud organization that sits atop a solid foundation of history and tradition. Combined with its ability to adapt and change to meet today's dynamic world of fire & rescue services United Fire Company volunteers stand ready to meet the needs of our community day or night.

