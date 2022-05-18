Outlook on the Digital Battlefield Global Market to 2027 - Incorporation of GIS and Satellite-Based Geospatial Analytical Solutions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Battlefield Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global digital battlefield market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global digital battlefield market to grow with a CAGR of 16.25% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on digital battlefield market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on digital battlefield market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global digital battlefield market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global digital battlefield market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The rising investments and transformation carried out in the defense sector for developing advanced military equipment are driving the market growth for the digital battlefield market

2) Restraints

The high development and maintenance costs required may hinder the market growth of the digital battlefield market

3) Opportunities

The incorporation of geographical information systems (GIS) and satellite-based geospatial analytical solutions and tools are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the digital battlefield market in the forecasting years

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the digital battlefield market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the digital battlefield market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global digital battlefield market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Digital Battlefield Market Highlights

2.2. Digital Battlefield Market Projection

2.3. Digital Battlefield Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Digital Battlefield Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Digital Battlefield Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Platform

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Digital Battlefield Market



4. Digital Battlefield Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Digital Battlefield Market by Solution

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Service



6. Global Digital Battlefield Market by Platform

6.1. Airborne

6.2. Naval

6.3. Land

6.4. Space



7. Global Digital Battlefield Market by Technology

7.1. Artificial Intelligence

7.2. IoT

7.3. Big Data

7.4. 5G

7.5. Cloud Computing

7.6. Master Data Management



8. Global Digital Battlefield Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Digital Battlefield Market by Solution

8.1.2. North America Digital Battlefield Market by Platform

8.1.3. North America Digital Battlefield Market by Technology

8.1.4. North America Digital Battlefield Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Digital Battlefield Market by Solution

8.2.2. Europe Digital Battlefield Market by Platform

8.2.3. Europe Digital Battlefield Market by Technology

8.2.4. Europe Digital Battlefield Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Digital Battlefield Market by Solution

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Digital Battlefield Market by Platform

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Digital Battlefield Market by Technology

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Digital Battlefield Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Digital Battlefield Market by Solution

8.4.2. RoW Digital Battlefield Market by Platform

8.4.3. RoW Digital Battlefield Market by Technology

8.4.4. RoW Digital Battlefield Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Digital Battlefield Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. BAE Systems

9.2.2. Collins Aerospace

9.2.3. General Dynamics Corporation

9.2.4. Leonardo S.P.A

9.2.5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc

9.2.6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

9.2.7. Northrop Grumman

9.2.8. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

9.2.9. Saab AB

9.2.10. Thales Group

