Justice Solutions Group, a legal services marketplace, secures growth equity investment to continue rapid scaling

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice Solutions Group (JSG), a law enforcement and veteran-led company headquartered in Austin (TX), today announced the closing of a major funding round led by Los Angeles based, Leonid Capital Management ("LEONID".)
"Leonid Capital Management, and their investor syndicate represent a seasoned group of venture firms who have deep legal services experience. As we continue to expand our presence throughout the United States, we know we need partners who can help us scale on a national level and continue to win market share," said Josh Chandler, JSG's Founder and CEO. "Most importantly, the firms in this round are a cultural fit who understand the vision of our company and the potential of our platform within the legal ecosystem and our ordering platform and plugin, OnTrial. We couldn't be more delighted to have such a strong group of investors supporting us."
As part of the round, Leonid Capital Management, Chris Lay, will join the JSG Board of Directors. Chris is currently the Co-Founder of LEONID, a leading financial services and venture platform supporting U.S. Federal Government contractors. "JSG is absolutely disrupting older models by serving their market with easy-to-use technology, " said Chris Lay.
As an extension of LEONID's 50% profit give-back program, LEONID has allocated a portion of their position to the Warrior Canine Connection. "By investing both on the front-end, providing Federal Service Providers the technology necessary to execute, and on the back-end, by supporting our Veteran's in their effort to continue the mission at home, we are thrilled to be the vanguard of the intersection of conscious capitalism and patriotic investment," commented LEONID Co-Founder James Parker.
Justice Solutions Group is a law enforcement and veteran-founded investigations and intelligence firm. Since 2015 they have worked thousands of cases ranging from insurance fraud, embezzlement, and organized retail crime operations to multi-national judgment recovery asset searches and counter corporate espionage. Learn more at https://jsgfirm.com/.
LEONID is a leading financial services and venture platform supporting U.S. Federal Government contractors. As an official Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, LEONID helps companies improve their working capital position and manage operating expenses. LEONID contributes 50% of net profits to mission-oriented charitable causes that are committed to veterans' causes and warfighter support. Learn more at https://leonidfinance.io.
SOURCE LEONID
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.