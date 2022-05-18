G'Day Mate- Monster Energy Unveils New Juice Monster Aussie Style Lemonade

Paired Best With Sand Between Your Toes & The Ocean Breeze, This New Flavor Is Sure To Satisfy
CORONA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aussie Style Lemonade is the latest big personality to join the Juice Monster lineup. Inspired by the land down under with over 10,000 beaches, Aussie Style Lemonade is bursting with flavor. This new recipe is Monster's twist on classic lemonade, hitting the ideal balance of tart and sweet. As always, it's mixed with the world-famous Monster Energy Blend.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9008353-monster-energy-aussie-style-lemonade/
"We know our customers are looking for full flavored profiles in the Juice Monster brand," said Monster Energy's Chief Marketing Officer Dan McHugh. "We knew we were going to make a lemonade, but we had to make it in our own unique style, Aussie Style Lemonade is 100% Monster Approved."
Uncompromising in flavor, the Juice Monster Aussie Style Lemonade comes in a colorful can with ocean graphics reminiscent of The Great Barrier Reef. Made with real juice, Juice Monster Aussie Style Lemonade is a flavor like no other. Enjoy on the beach or when dreaming of your next adventure, this new flavor is sure to bring a smile to your face.
Aussie Style Lemonade is part of Monster Energy's elevated Juice line made with real juice and Monster's unique energy blend for a vibrant energy boost packed with flavor.
Juice Monster is available nationwide in a grocery retailer and convenience store near you. For more information on Monster Energy's Juice offerings visit, https://www.monsterenergy.com/us/en/products/juice-monster
About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.
Media Contact: info@monsterenergy.com
SOURCE Monster Energy
