Papaya Named Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution By HR Tech

Papaya's powerful end-to-end payroll and workforce management solution impresses the independent analyst firm with its ability to meet modern payment needs of companies and employees.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papaya Global, the powerhouse enabling global people, payroll, and payment management for organizations in over 160 countries, has won the prestigious HRTech Award for Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category.

The award program, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, includes a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators providing inputs on each submission. According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory this year the HR Tech Awards recognize approximately 1% of the 5000 plus providers that exist across the HR technology landscape today.

"Our data show that 7 in 10 companies expect to do more remote hiring," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer of Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Because of that, more employers are planning to leverage global talent pools, but that comes with new rules, requirements, and regulations. Papaya Global is designed to support not only compliance, but efficient operations for firms that hire and manage workers in multiple countries."

With over $440 million in funding and a $3.7 billion valuation, companies across the world are turning to Papaya because it is delivering a more consumer-like experience for employees and making it easier for business leaders to manage its workforce when employees are spread across geographies with myriad compliance challenges.

"Our platform powers streamlined and easy global hiring for organizations who are building the workforces of the future," said Eynat Guez, CEO & co-founder of Papaya Global. "With no-barrier hiring companies can recruit the right talent - not the talent that's just available in a certain location. Receiving this award highlights how innovative our platform is and the Papaya team is delighted to have won it."

