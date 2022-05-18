Nurosene Completes Population Stratification Project For Major Pharmaceutical Company

Nurosene's proprietary AI technology was utilized to help understand a psychiatric drug response profile for a mental health patient clinical trial.

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") MEND (Frankfurt: 8TV) MNNDF, an AI healthtech company focused on delivering innovative technology solutions for mental performance, wellness, and advanced clinical trial de-risking; completes data analysis for a major pharmaceutical company to help understand the genetic heterogeneity driving response for a novel psychiatric drug.

Nurosene's proprietary NetraAI technology was able to successfully create meaningful insights and generate biomarkers for drug response based on patient data stratification from genetic data collected during a clinical trial. The results from this project will allow Nurosene's Pharmaceutical client to better understand their patient population and the mechanism of action of their drug.

"This client provided us with a unique and challenging project that allowed our team to understand mental health from a drug response perspective. Our proprietary AI technology was able to effectively stratify their patient population and reveal what factors were driving drug response. This effort gave us the opportunity to demonstrate how our technology is able to effectively enhance a pharmaceutical company's path towards a successful trial. It is becoming clear that precision medicine will play a critical role in the next generation of psychiatric treatments," said Dr. Joseph Geraci, Chief Scientific Officer.

The commercial success of this project, in the mental health space, further validates Nurosene's ability to employ its proprietary technology to support other leading pharmaceutical companies that are working with complex, heterogeneous patient populations, e.g., in psychiatry, oncology, and age related disorders, specifically to help them better understand and de-risk their clinical trials.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is an AI healthtech company focused on addressing both acute and non-acute brain-centric conditions. We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to, among others, Nurosene's technology solutions for mental performance, wellness, and advanced clinical trial de-risking.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.