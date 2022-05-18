Carnival Cruise Line Breaks Ground on New Multi-Million Cruise Port on Grand Bahama Island

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahamian Government Officials and Carnival Cruise Line Executives gathered on Thursday, May 12, 2022 for the groundbreaking ceremony for Carnival's new $200 million cruise port in Freeport, Grand Bahama which officials anticipate will breathe new tourism life into the economy of the Bahamian nation's second city.
"With the start of this Carnival project, Grand Bahama is now on the better side of reaching its true economic potential," said the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, while speaking at the ceremony. "This investment will provide much needed jobs but will also signal new hope for the island's recovery."
The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation viewed the new project as a development that would soon be the norm on Grand Bahama Island. "We believe the excitement of what is happening on Grand Bahama will be contagious," he said. "The cruise port is an integral part of our plan to restore Grand Bahama to economic viability," said Minister Cooper. "Carnival will play a critical role in stimulating our economy and shining a light on Grand Bahama as a rejuvenated and premier destination in our country and the region."
Construction on Carnival's Grand Bahama Cruise Port is estimated to be completed November 2024. Once completed, the new cruise port will be able to accommodate the largest cruise ships in Carnival's fleet. The Excel class cruise ships such as Carnival's 5,282 passenger Mardi Gras vessel, Celebration which will set sail later this year and Jubilee which will make its inaugural voyage in 2023.
Others attending the groundbreaking included the Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama Island and Sarah St. George, Acting Chairman, the Grand Bahama Port Authority.
Said Minister Moxey, "The Carnival groundbreaking is significant to the residents of Grand Bahama. This development signals opportunities for creatives, vendors, and small and medium sized businesses, and represents our commitment to collaboration with local and international partners for the betterment of our island."
This past March, Carnival marked 50 years of transporting guests to The Bahamas. This new venture, according to Christine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise Line is yet another example of Carnival's enduring partnership with The Bahamas.
"As we celebrate our 50-year partnership with The Bahamas, today's groundbreaking on our incredible new Grand Bahama destination represents an opportunity to collaborate with the government and people of Grand Bahama – to contribute to the local economy through job and business opportunities, and further expand our experience offerings for our guests who will have a breathtaking new port of call to enjoy," said Duffy.
Presently, Carnival Corporation operates Princess Cays off Eleuthera Island and Half Moon Cay, in Little San Salvador.
Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook YouTube or Instagram.
PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
ajohnson@bahamas.com
Weber Shandwick
Public Relations
Bahamas@webershandwick.com
SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.