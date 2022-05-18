Boost Productivity With the Best Web and Video Conferencing in 2022

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Web and Video Conferencing Data Quadrant, identifying nine providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces as Gold Medalists.
Web conferencing software facilitates online, real-time collaboration through a web browser. SoftwareReviews has identified the best web and video conferencing software providers for 2022 based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.
Products are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), which averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.
The 2022 Enterprise Web and Video Conferencing Software Gold Medalists are as follows:
- BlueJeans Meetings, 8.9 CS, for audio conferencing VOIP.
- GlobalMeet Enterprise, 8.8 CS, for instant messaging.
- Zoho Meeting, 8.7 CS, for file transfer.
- Cisco Webex Meetings, 8.7 CS, for application share.
- GoToMeeting, 8.7 CS, for virtual whiteboard.
- Zoom, 8.7 CS, for video conferencing.
The 2022 Midmarket Web and Video Conferencing Software Gold Medalists are as follows:
- Webinato, 9.0 CS, for breadth of features.
- GlobalMeet Professional, 8.9 CS, for business value creation.
- NTT Collaboration & CX, 8.6 CS, for audio conferencing call in a bridge.
To compare and evaluate web and video conferencing software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated category page.
For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.
SOURCE SoftwareReviews
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.