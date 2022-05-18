IDEXX Laboratories to Present at Stifel Conference and Announces 2022 Investor Day

WESTBROOK, Maine, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX, a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, will participate in the Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:50 pm (EDT).
Individuals can access the live audio webcast of the presentation through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the presentation will be available via the same link.
2022 Investor Day
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. also announced today that it will host its 2022 Investor Day on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at its corporate headquarters in Westbrook, Maine from 8:00 am to approximately 12:00 pm (EDT). A live webcast of the presentations will be available on www.idexx.com/investors. Additional information on IDEXX's Investor Day will be provided closer to the date of the event.
About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs over 10,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.
Contact:
Investor Relations
John Ravis
1-207-556-8155
investorrelations@idexx.com
SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
