UpMeals Announces New SmartVending Installation at Busy B.C. Ferry Terminal

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Passengers at a busy B.C. Ferries terminal now have access to quick, delicious, individually-packaged meals, snacks and juices from a newly installed UpMeals SmartVending machine. With the recent surge in travel, and numbers expected to increase throughout the summer, the Tsawwassen Quay at Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal is now more equipped to feed its influx of hungry customers with healthy options that are available around the clock.

The refrigerated machine is situated inside the Tsawwassen Quay Market building and will service passengers and staff alike. While most cafes and restaurants in the building are only open during busy hours, the UpMeals SmartVending machine will be available to passengers starting early in the morning to late evening.

"The team at Quay Properties understood the market demand for a healthy solution that's accessible 24/7," said Drew Munro, Co-founder and CEO of UpMeals. "We look forward to feeding thousands of customers at this busy terminal that's only going to get busier as the travel season peaks. We anticipate strong demand with daily sell-outs as we are seeing with our current university installations."

Travelers will choose from menu items including entrees, salads and bowls, handheld items such as wraps and juices, breakfast items and snacks. Recent data from SmartVending machines at UBC and SFU campuses have provided the team with valuable insights into the popularity of grab and go items at busy locations and assisted in the development of new menu items. Additionally, data from these machines have seen many students enjoying meals during off-hours, a big selling point for this busy ferry terminal.

"As restrictions have eased from the COVID-19 pandemic, we've continued to experience record travel numbers at our ferry terminals," said Taylor Mathiesen, President, Quay North Urban Development. "What has been missing is a healthy and accessible grab-n-go option for our customers. We look forward to offering them delicious meals and snacks available in the UpMeals SmartVending machines."

Passengers will delight in the nutritious and fresh items as well as the quick interactions with the user-friendly interface. All packaging is fully sustainable and can be broken down for composting and recycling once used.

UpMeals is a food accessibility solution on a mission to make healthy, nutritious meals available 24/7 via SmartVending machines or grab 'n go retail bars. They provide custom, healthy, sustainably packaged meals that meet the highest food safety standards. Each meal is professionally white-labeled to create beautifully branded meals and SmartVending interfaces. A custom app provides data and feedback on sales and food availability so the business can make informed decisions and reduce waste.

